Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Shares of ZG opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

