ZeuxCoin Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $58,104.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $508.71 or 0.05742543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00128230 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.