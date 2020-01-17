ZeusNetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. ZeusNetwork has a total market cap of $24,600.00 and $7.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Bleutrade and STEX. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

