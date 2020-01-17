Zennies Price Reaches $0.0002 (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Zennies has a market cap of $173,937.00 and $651.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zennies has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zennies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zennies alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zennies Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone . Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.