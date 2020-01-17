ZelCash (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.97 or 0.01402122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056861 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00230531 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00074562 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001886 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

