Zel Price Hits $0.0439 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Zel has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00675694 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00139930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00121132 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007540 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002361 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 89,693,300 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

