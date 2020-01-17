Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $184.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.81 and a 200-day moving average of $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

