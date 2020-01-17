Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535,990 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $39,269,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $21,564,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.70. 17,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

