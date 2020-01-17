Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,684 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.33. 1,401,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,384. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $196.60 and a 1 year high of $320.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.64.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,638 shares of company stock valued at $58,809,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

