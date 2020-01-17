Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 165.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $77.61. 67,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

