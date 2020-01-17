Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,089 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 0.9% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,498 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

