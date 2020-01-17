Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for approximately 0.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,363,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 378,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264,790 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 118,336 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,027. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

