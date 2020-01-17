Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 532,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.62. 557,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,981. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $133.16 and a one year high of $168.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $154.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

