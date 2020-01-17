ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $875.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00571365 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00147427 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00120884 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000794 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

