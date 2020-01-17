Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.65 ($49.59).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €46.59 ($54.17) on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.01.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.