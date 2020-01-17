Zacks: Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Given $39.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $39.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viela Bio an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($65.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
Viela Bio Company Profile
Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.
