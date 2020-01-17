Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 31,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Tronox has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 3.49.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

