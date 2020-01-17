Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Buy

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

SIBN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,673. SI-Bone has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of -0.47.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. Equities research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Also, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,376. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 63.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

