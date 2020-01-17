Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

PAR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.77 million, a P/E ratio of -97.26 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 12,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $287,310.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,248,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,628,699.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $83,472.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,910 shares in the company, valued at $51,911,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,149,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 111.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

