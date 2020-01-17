Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Sell

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 4,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,545. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Insiders have purchased 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth about $554,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

