Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) to Hold

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

