Zacks: Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Given $27.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GFED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.42% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFED stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 3,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

