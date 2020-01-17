Zacks: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.