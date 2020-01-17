Zacks: Brokerages Set $1.75 Target Price for Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTEK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 22,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 144,834 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at $594,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

