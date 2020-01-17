Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Noodles & Co posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $307.31 million, a P/E ratio of 349.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.23. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

