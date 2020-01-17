Zacks: Brokerages Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590.05 Million

Analysts expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post sales of $590.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $606.50 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $425.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,332.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,937. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

