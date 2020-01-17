Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $13.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $14.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $820.03.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $877.66. 175,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $509.01 and a 52 week high of $877.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $835.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $803.91.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.