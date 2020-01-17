Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Antero Midstream reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 372.73%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,584,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.