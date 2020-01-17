Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,838. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $176.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.12.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $130,643.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $76,920.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $306,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,752 shares of company stock worth $5,607,902 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 260.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,328,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,301,000 after buying an additional 959,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,292,000 after buying an additional 890,867 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,054,000 after purchasing an additional 569,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 420.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,452,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

