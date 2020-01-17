Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.90 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce $351.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.79 million and the highest is $353.10 million. Horizon Therapeutics posted sales of $355.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.29. 1,408,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,968.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,598. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 329,145 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 457.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 42,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

