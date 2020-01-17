Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

FOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of FOCS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,436. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after acquiring an additional 350,511 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,717,000 after buying an additional 452,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after buying an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 18.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 664,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 293,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

