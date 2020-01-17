Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Fluidigm reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLDM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

FLDM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,979. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

