Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $11.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. First Community reported sales of $11.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $48.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $48.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.97 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $49.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First Community had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Community by 743.9% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Community by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

