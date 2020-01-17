Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million.

KALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 1,129,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,620. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $182.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

