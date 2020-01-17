Zacks: Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.85 Million

Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report $50.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.14 million and the highest is $52.24 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $40.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $186.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $188.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $226.89 million, with estimates ranging from $193.56 million to $240.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 306,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,155. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of -0.05. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,820,000 after buying an additional 727,504 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 937,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after buying an additional 626,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,839,000 after buying an additional 421,465 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after buying an additional 311,257 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.