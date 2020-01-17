Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE UA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 1,426,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,564. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.05. Under Armour has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.