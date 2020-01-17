Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qudian’s earnings. Qudian reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qudian will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qudian.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on QD. TheStreet lowered shares of Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Qudian in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

NYSE:QD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 31,334,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211,656. Qudian has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QD. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

