Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to announce sales of $87.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.77 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $67.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $315.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.97 million to $315.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $394.37 million, with estimates ranging from $387.05 million to $401.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PS. William Blair began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 151.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 791,045 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

