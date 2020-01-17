Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.87. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MASI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $169.83. 278,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. Masimo has a 52-week low of $116.22 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Masimo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 547.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 189.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 300,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $25,921,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Masimo by 69.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

