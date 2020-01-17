Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report sales of $22.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.34 million to $22.60 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $21.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $90.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $93.28 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 132,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 112,763 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 167,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 47,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $391.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

