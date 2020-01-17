Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.50 Million

Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $312.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.30 million and the highest is $314.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $154.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $763.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $767.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 222,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

