YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.78, approximately 2,956,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,361,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

YRCW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $100.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 72,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 824,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 240,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.