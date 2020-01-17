YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 401.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $144.38. The company had a trading volume of 57,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,775. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

