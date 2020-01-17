YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AON by 26.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.73. 25,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $150.36 and a 52-week high of $212.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.82.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.