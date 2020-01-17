YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,267.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 417,706 shares of company stock valued at $68,301,769 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,461. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.19. The company has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

