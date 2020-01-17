YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.15. 17,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,982. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.