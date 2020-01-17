YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $208.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.61. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

