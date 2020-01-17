YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 17,796.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after buying an additional 352,899 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $30,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,512,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,997,000 after buying an additional 136,695 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $13,381,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,536. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $1,565,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $441,083.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

