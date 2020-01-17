YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day moving average of $255.32. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

