YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,166 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,300. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

